Criminal Practice – PCR – Alibi Witnesses – DNA Match

Criminal Practice – PCR – Alibi Witnesses – DNA Match

October 13, 2021

Where petitioner’s trial counsel testified repeatedly that he did not know why he chose not to call petitioner’s alibi witnesses, we see no support in the record for the post-conviction relief court’s finding that, because trial counsel “articulated, both at the PCR hearing and at the time of trial, a strategic reason for choosing not ...

