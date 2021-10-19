Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Failure to call alibi witnesses was ineffective assistance  (access required)

Failure to call alibi witnesses was ineffective assistance  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 19, 2021

  A man who spent nearly a decade in prison after being a convicted of several violent crimes will get a new trial because his trial lawyer declined to call alibi witnesses that could have called his guilt into question, the South Carolina Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled.  The attorney who represented Victor Weldon during his ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo