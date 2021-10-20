Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Claim against Navy foreclosed by prior settlement agreement (access required)

Contract – Claim against Navy foreclosed by prior settlement agreement (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 20, 2021

Where a ship repair company previously signed a settlement agreement with the US Navy that contained a broad release, and it did not carve out any other claims, that release barred a breach of contract claim. Background East Coast Repair, a ship repair company, contracted with the U.S. Navy to repair three ships: the USS Thunderbolt, the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo