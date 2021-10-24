Quantcast
Lawyers in the News – Oct. 25

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 24, 2021

Nexsen Pruet announced that Kamri Barber, Emory Sloan, and Erica Wells have joined the firm in its Columbia office, and Caitlin Walker has joined the firm in its Greenville office. Barber and Walker both focus their practices on employment and labor law. Sloan focuses on corporate and tax law. Wells focuses on business and commercial ...

