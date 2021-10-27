Quantcast
Clients are like any consumer: they want to feel appreciated (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 27, 2021

BY CHRISTOPHER F. EARLEY BridgeTower Media Newswires “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou The number one reason lawyers receive ethical complaints is for not communicating with their clients. But while regular and consistent communication may avoid ethical ...

