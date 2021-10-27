Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Mentally incompetent, dangerous individual may be civilly committed (access required)

Criminal Practice – Mentally incompetent, dangerous individual may be civilly committed (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 27, 2021

Where the defendant was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial, was unlikely to be restored to competency in the foreseeable future and was a dangerous person, he was civilly committed. Background Gary Curbow was charged in the Northern District of Mississippi with committing a federal criminal offense. The Mississippi district court deemed Curbow to be mentally incompetent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo