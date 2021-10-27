Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Sentence reduction statute's exhaustion requirement is not jurisdictional

Criminal Practice – Sentence reduction statute's exhaustion requirement is not jurisdictional

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 27, 2021

Although 18 U.S.C. § 3582(c)(1)(A) requires a defendant to exhaust his administrative remedies before seeking a sentence reduction in federal court, because the requirement was a non-jurisdictional claim-processing rule, it could be waived or forfeited. Background Saeed Abdul Muhammad moved the district court for a sentence reduction pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 3582(c)(1)(A), asserting that his increased ...

