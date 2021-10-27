Quantcast
Immigration – AG Sessions' opinion on authority of immigration judges abrogated (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 27, 2021

Where former U.S. Attorney General Sessions opined that immigration judges and the Board of Immigration Appeals, or BIA, lack authority to administratively close cases, but his opinion was at odds with the plain meaning of the regulations and the government has since disavowed it, Sessions’ opinion is abrogated. Background In August 2016, Javier Chavez Gonzalez was granted ...

