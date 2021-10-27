Quantcast
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / North Charleston attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

North Charleston attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

By: David Donovan October 27, 2021

Attorney: Michael Justin Mims Location: North Charleston Bar membership: Member since 2007 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further order on Oct. 22 Background: The Office of Disciplinary Counsel asked the Supreme Court to place Mims on interim suspension pursuant to Rule 17(a) of the Rules for Lawyer Disciplinary Enforcement, and the court ordered that Mims’ ...

