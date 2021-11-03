Quantcast
Civil Rights – Disabled Persons – Not a Covered Group – Guardian (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 3, 2021

Because the Fourth Circuit has not expressly expanded coverage of 42 U.S.C. § 1985(3) claims to disabled persons, this court will not expand it here. Thus, plaintiff’s § 1985 claim, relating to the treatment of her disabled sister, fails as a matter of law. However, plaintiff adequately states claims against the manager of the home in ...

