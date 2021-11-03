Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional – Due Process – Vagueness – Disorderly Conduct & Disturbing Schools Laws (access required)

Constitutional – Due Process – Vagueness – Disorderly Conduct & Disturbing Schools Laws (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 3, 2021

South Carolina’s “Disorderly Conduct Law” and its former “Disturbing Schools Law” do not give public schoolchildren notice of the conduct prohibited, and the laws’ subjectivity has led to disproportionate enforcement against children of color and those living with disabilities. The court grants plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment and declares these laws unconstitutionally vague. Disorderly Conduct Law Known as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo