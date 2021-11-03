Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance – Homeowner’s – Duty to Defend – Bar Fight – Self-Defense or Defense of Another (access required)

Insurance – Homeowner’s – Duty to Defend – Bar Fight – Self-Defense or Defense of Another (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 3, 2021

In an underlying action arising out of defendant-Lang punching defendant Patterson when both men were at a restaurant, the original complaint alleged assault and battery. However, both the original complaint and the amended complaint (which added a negligence claim) had as attachments statements that Lang made to police. Those statements indicated that Lang was acting ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo