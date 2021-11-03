Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Data Breach Security Act – Unfair Trade Practices

November 3, 2021

S.C. Code Ann. § 39-1-90(A) requires a person conducting business in South Carolina and “owning or licensing computerized data or other data that includes personal identifying information” to notify South Carolina residents in the event of a data breach. Because defendant Blackbaud does not “own[] or [license]” data, it is not liable under this provision ...

