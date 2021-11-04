Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / S.C. Supreme Court affirms order on coal-fired power plants  (access required)

S.C. Supreme Court affirms order on coal-fired power plants  (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson November 4, 2021

  A pair of energy companies can be reimbursed for certain costs but not for environmental compliance costs associated with North Carolina law nor litigation costs incurred in defense against various lawsuits, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, affirming orders from the Public Service Commission (PSC).  Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress (collectively, Duke) each ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo