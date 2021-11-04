Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Tight job market puts firms in scramble for legal talent   (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher November 4, 2021

  Like the proverbial rose that grew from the crack in the concrete, the legal industry continues to demonstrate its resilience.  Not long ago, the profession had developed a reputation for being a barren job market saturated with attorneys, especially for young associates. But backed by evidence of healthy hiring and recruiting practices, many in the industry ...

