Lawyers in the News – Nov. 8 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 8, 2021

Dallas C. Meacham has joined Turner Padget as an associate in the firm’s litigation practice group in its Greenville office. Meacham joins the firm’s insurance industry team to assist in handling matters in state and federal venues, at both the trial and appellate levels. Prior to joining Turner Padget, Meacham served as an assistant solicitor ...

