Home / Top Legal News / S.C. court can hear worker’s suit despite forum selection clause  (access required)

By: David Donovan November 9, 2021

  An employment contract that gave Texas’s courts jurisdiction over any disputes between a Greenville man and his employer didn’t require the employee to bring his dispute over unpaid wages in Texas’ courts or preclude him from filing suit in South Carolina for alleged violations of state law, the South Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled.  Matthew Rowe formed ...

