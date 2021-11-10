Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – Denial of church’s zoning application violated RLUIPA (access required)

Administrative – Denial of church’s zoning application violated RLUIPA (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 10, 2021

Where Prince George’s County denied a church’s application for a legislative amendment to the county’s water and sewer plan, that contravened the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, or RLUIPA, because the amendment was a land use regulation subject to the RLUIPA and there were less restrictive means of furthering the county’s interest in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo