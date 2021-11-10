Quantcast
Contract – Venue – Forum Selection Clause – Permissive Language – Choice of Law (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 10, 2021

In the parties’ employment contract, the forum selection clause provides, “The parties agree to the jurisdiction of the state and federal courts located in Harris County Texas, and waive any right available to a trial by jury.” Under Texas law, this language is permissive rather than mandatory because the language does not expressly provide for ...

