Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Data Breach – Social Good Entities – Members’ Personal Information – Common Law Claims (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Data Breach – Social Good Entities – Members’ Personal Information – Common Law Claims (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 10, 2021

According to the complaint, plaintiffs are patrons of social good entities, those entities contracted with defendant to collect and store personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI) from the entities’ patrons, and cybercriminals infiltrated defendant’s systems and stole plaintiffs’ PII and PHI. Despite the lack of a direct relationship between the parties, plaintiffs ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo