Conway attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

Conway attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

By: David Donovan November 15, 2021

Attorney: Elizabeth Jean Stanley Location: Conway Bar membership: Member since 2017 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further order on Nov. 15 Background: The Office of Disciplinary Counsel asked the Supreme Court to place Stanley on interim suspension pursuant to Rule 17(c) of the Rules for Lawyer Disciplinary Enforcement, and the court ordered that Stanley’s license ...

