Inmate serving life gets $10K payout for chemical deluge

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) — An inmate serving a life sentence has received a $10,000 settlement in a lawsuit alleging he “unjustifiably suffered” while jailed in 2013 at the Lieber Correctional Institution in South Carolina.

The lawsuit, filed in 2016, alleges that “without cause or provocation” corrections Officer Grealin Frazier fired chemical munitions through the lunch-tray flap of a holding cell, after an inmate asked him for lunch, WCSC-TV reported.

Michael Gibert, who was also in the holding cell at the time along with two other inmates, claims Frazier’s action unleashed a “toxic gas similar to, but stronger, than mace,” burning the eyes, noses, mouths and lungs of all four inmates inside.

Gibert claims due to Frazier’s actions he required both medical testing and psychological counseling.

Court records indicate he requested the $10,000 settlement check, distributed earlier this year by the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund, be given to his mother. Gibert is currently serving his sentence in another state prison in Marlboro County.

According to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Frazier is no longer employed by the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The department accused him of misconduct in 2015, although it’s unclear if that accusation is related to the matter alleged in the lawsuit. The misconduct accusation was expunged in 2019.