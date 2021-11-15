Quantcast
Reexamining retention strategies in the 'Great Resignation' era (access required)

Reexamining retention strategies in the ‘Great Resignation’ era (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 15, 2021

By Karen Natzel BridgeTower Media Newswires There’s considerable consternation around the “Great Resignation.” This past spring, we witnessed job openings at an unprecedented 9.3 million. In August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that “4.3 million Americans, or 2.9 percent of the entire workforce, quit their jobs,” according to National Public Radio. One common thread in this ...

