Home / Top Legal News / Judge awards $32.4M in RICO, defamation case  (access required)

Judge awards $32.4M in RICO, defamation case  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher November 16, 2021

  A man who alleges that he was extorted and defamed by a Slovak businessman has been awarded $32.4 million default judgment by a federal judge who found the businessman liable on two counts of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act and one count of defamation.  The plaintiff, Zdenek Bakala, is a dual citizen of the ...

