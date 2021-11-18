Quantcast
Attorneys – Reciprocal Discipline – Public Reprimand

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 18, 2021

After seeking to be admitted pro hac vice without revealing a prior suspension from the practice of law, the respondent-attorney was reprimanded for violating the North Carolina Rules of Professional Conduct. Although respondent argues that a private reprimand is the appropriate sanction given his lack of “intent to defraud,” we find that a public reprimand ...

