Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Greenville entrepreneur helps police bring down $4.5M patent scam  (access required)

Greenville entrepreneur helps police bring down $4.5M patent scam  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 18, 2021

BY MOLLY HULSEY  mhulsey@scbiznews.com  A scam run out of a Latvian apartment bilked American companies for millions of dollars, but less than $2,000 taken from a Greenville entrepreneur ended the scheme and landed the suspect in an American prison.  Julie Maddox, the Greenville founder of the diabetic-friendly Benji Bars, was one of 2,900 businesses that investigators say were swindled in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo