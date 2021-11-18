Quantcast
By: David Donovan November 18, 2021

  A same-sex couple that ended their relationship before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down South Carolina’s law prohibiting same-sex marriage lacked the requisite intent and mutual agreement to enter a legally binding common law marriage, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, affirming the result of a 2020 decision by the state’s Court of Appeals ...

