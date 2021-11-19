South Carolina Senate plans Dec. 6 special session

COLUMBIA (AP) — The South Carolina Senate is scheduled to return next month to the Statehouse for a special session where lawmakers are expected to address redistricting.

Senate President Harvey Peeler said senators will meet Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

The House will also return in early December, with House Speaker Jay Lucas announcing that the primary focus will be on approving the new state House, Senate and U.S. House districts based on 2020 U.S. Census data.

The December session would leave three months for legal challenges about the new maps to be resolved before filing for the new districts in the 2022 elections starts in March.

The Legislature set aside only a few issues that can be taken up in the special session without a two-thirds vote. They include redistricting, as well as spending billions of dollars in federal pandemic funds and from a settlement with the federal government over radioactive material stored past a deadline at the Savannah River Site.

The list of items did not include COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandates.

The General Assembly returns in January for the second year of its regular session.