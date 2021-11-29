Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – Death sentence is once again vacated (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 29, 2021

Where a panel of the circuit court previously held that the district court applied the wrong standard when it vacated the defendant’s death sentence for the murder of a police officer, but the case was then heard by an en banc panel, the district court’s judgment was affirmed by an equally divided court. Background During a traffic ...

