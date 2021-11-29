Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Defendant fails to show prejudice from ineffective assistance of counsel (access required)

Criminal Practice – Defendant fails to show prejudice from ineffective assistance of counsel (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 29, 2021

Where the record showed the public defender failed to communicate to the defendant a plea offer of 20 years’ incarceration, there was no prejudice because there was also support for findings that the defendant was unwilling to accept a substantial term of incarceration during that same timeframe. Background John Walters appeals from the district court’s denial of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo