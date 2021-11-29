Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / Insurer to pay $1.5M after missing Tyger River deadline  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher November 29, 2021

An at-fault driver’s insurance company will pay $1.5 million to a man who was injured in a car crash, after the insurer failed to meet a five-day deadline to reply to the plaintiff’s demand for a settlement for the driver’s full policy limits.  Justin Bamberg of Bamberg represented the plaintiff, who was driving home when the ...

