Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Father fails to show prison officials created danger that led to death (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Father fails to show prison officials created danger that led to death (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 29, 2021

Where a prison guard was beaten to death by an inmate, her father’s suit failed to plead facts showing how individuals who managed the prison or worked there created or enhanced the danger that resulted in her death. Background Sergeant Meggan Lee Callahan worked as a shift supervisor responsible for a prisoner housing unit at Bertie Correction ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo