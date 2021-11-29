Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Private plaintiff has no right to injunctive relief under RICO (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Private plaintiff has no right to injunctive relief under RICO (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 29, 2021

In an issue of first impression that has divided other circuits, the court held that the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, Act does not give private plaintiffs a right to sue for injunctive relief. Background The named plaintiffs received short-term loans from online lenders affiliated with a federally recognized Native American tribe. Eventually the borrowers ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo