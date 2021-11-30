Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Record supports sentencing court’s drug conspiracy conclusion (access required)

Criminal Practice – Record supports sentencing court’s drug conspiracy conclusion (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 30, 2021

Where defendants challenged their sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possess ice-level purity methamphetamine, it was not clearly erroneous for the district court to rely on testing results and circumstantial and direct evidence to conclude the conspiracy was centered on ice methamphetamine and that each appellant knew or should have known that fact. Background Bradley Scott Williams, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo