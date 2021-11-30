Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Jury awards over $3M after gas station sells alcohol to minor (access required)

Jury awards over $3M after gas station sells alcohol to minor (access required)

By: David Baugher November 30, 2021

A South Carolina gas station has been found liable as part of a more than $3 million award stemming from a drunk driving crash after staff allegedly failed to check identification of an underage alcohol purchaser. David Yarborough, Reynolds Blankenship, and David Lail of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston represented Damien Cooper, who filed suit after a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo