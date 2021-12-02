Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Fighting for a second chance  (access required)

Fighting for a second chance  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher December 2, 2021

A South Carolina man who was convicted of a violent crime under South Carolina’s stringent “hand of one, hand of all” accomplice liability law spent 37 years in prison before being set free by a parole board that believed he was fit to rejoin society. 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo