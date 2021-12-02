Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Survey results: Law firm resiliency increased during the remote work transition (access required)

Survey results: Law firm resiliency increased during the remote work transition (access required)

By: Nicole Black December 2, 2021

The pandemic and its effects have dramatically affected the legal industry and will undoubtedly continue to have a long-term impact on how legal work is conducted in the years to come. For lawyers, it hasn’t always been easy navigating the practice of law during a worldwide pandemic. Nevertheless, they’ve adopted new technologies into their firms ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo