Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / $1.225M med-mal settlement after dentist drops crown in throat  (access required)

$1.225M med-mal settlement after dentist drops crown in throat  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher December 7, 2021

A plaintiff who suffered a host of injuries after her dentist dropped a dental crown down her throat and failed to remove it has settled her medical malpractice suit for $1.225 million, the plaintiff’s attorneys report. Brink Hinson of Hinson, Hiller, & Padget and Steven Price of the Finkel Law Firm, both in Columbia, report that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo