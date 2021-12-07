Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Civil Practice – No immunity for NC health plan in transgender bias suit (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 7, 2021

Where enrollees in the North Carolina State Health Plan for Teachers and State Employees, or NCSHP, alleged that NCSHP violated the Affordable Care Act by categorically denying coverage for gender dysphoria treatments, NCSHP was not entitled to sovereign immunity. Background Several NCSHP enrollees filed a three-count complaint alleging that NCSHP discriminates against its transgender enrollees by categorically ...

