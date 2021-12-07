Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Bodily injury sentence enhancement applied in error (access required)

Criminal Practice – Bodily injury sentence enhancement applied in error (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 7, 2021

Where the sentencing court never determined whether the victim’s injuries lasted for a “meaningful period” or if they were of a type for which more-than-precautionary medical attention ordinarily would be sought, it erred in imposing a sentencing enhancement for bodily injury. Background Melvin Thomas Lewis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and brandishing a firearm ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo