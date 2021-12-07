Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – Conclusion about cause of infant’s death was not unreasonable (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 7, 2021

Where a man sentenced to death for murdering an infant challenged the state court’s factual finding that the baby died from a depressed skull fracture, it was not “objectively unreasonable” for the court to conclude that the chief of pediatric radiology and pediatric neurologist correctly interpreted the CT scan as demonstrating a fracture of the ...

