Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Dark-skinned juror’s dismissal did not violate Batson (access required)

Criminal Practice – Dark-skinned juror’s dismissal did not violate Batson (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 7, 2021

Although the jury did not include any person with dark skin, because the codefendant struck two jurors with dark skin, and the prosecutor provided a non-pretextual reason for striking a third juror with dark skin, the Batson challenge failed. Background Terrence Deandre Dennis was convicted on several drug and firearm counts arising out of a traffic stop ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo