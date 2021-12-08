Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Cell Phone Records – Confrontation Clause – Police Interrogation (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Cell Phone Records – Confrontation Clause – Police Interrogation (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 8, 2021

Even if cell site location information, which was initially obtained from defendant’s cell phone service provider pursuant to an emergency disclosure form, would not have been admissible, its admission did not violate defendant’s rights under S.C. Const. art. 1, § 10 because the same information was also subsequently obtained pursuant to a valid search warrant, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo