Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Property Settlement – Civil Contempt – Advice of Counsel – Alimony – Attorney’s Fees (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 8, 2021

In the parties’ property settlement, the defendant-husband agreed to pay the plaintiff-wife up to $50,000 per year from payments he received “from patents, trademarks, and licensing agreements.” This provision was broad enough to encompass the quarterly payments defendant received from the purchaser of his intellectual property. Defendant’s claim that he stopped making payments to the ...

