Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Tire maker defeats multi-million-dollar products liability suit  (access required)

Tire maker defeats multi-million-dollar products liability suit  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher December 9, 2021

A Dorchester County jury has found a tire maker not liable for the injuries suffered by a couple that was seriously hurt in a 2017 motorcycle crash after one of their tires blew and was seeking at least $17 million in damages from the company.  Ronald and Rose Nash were traveling on Highway 78 in rural ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo