Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / 4th Circuit: No private right to injunctive relief under RICO  (access required)

4th Circuit: No private right to injunctive relief under RICO  (access required)

By: David Donovan December 13, 2021

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act doesn’t give private plaintiffs a right to sue for injunctive relief, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled in an issue of first impression that has divided other circuits courts, deepening a circuit split that may ultimately require resolution from the U.S. Supreme Court.  A group ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo