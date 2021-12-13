Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Headlines / Newberry lawmaker charged with multiple crimes (access required)

Newberry lawmaker charged with multiple crimes (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 13, 2021

NEWBERRY (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker has been charged with giving alcohol to a teenage girl and using his position to try to influence a Social Services investigation. State Rep. Rick Martin was indicted Friday by a Newberry County Grand Jury on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and misconduct in office, ...

