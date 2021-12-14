Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Contract – Employee was improperly denied disability benefits (access required)

Contract – Employee was improperly denied disability benefits (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 14, 2021

Where the employee has to stand, walk or lie down as a break from sitting about every 10 minutes and requires heavy levels of narcotics to manage his pain, he is incapable of full-time employment and thus disabled under the plan and entitled to reinstatement. Background Robert Shupe appeals from the district court’s grant of summary judgment ...

