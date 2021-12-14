Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Immigration / Immigration – Applicant granted remand order not entitled to attorneys’ fees (access required)

Immigration – Applicant granted remand order not entitled to attorneys’ fees (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 14, 2021

Where a district court directed the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, to adjudicate the plaintiff’s naturalization application within 45 days and retained jurisdiction to hear the case if the agency failed to comply, the plaintiff did not qualify as a prevailing party because the remand order was not a judgment on the merits ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo