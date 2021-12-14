Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / Injured motorcyclist settles suit for $4.45M  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher December 14, 2021

A motorcyclist who was injured after crashing into a construction company’s pickup truck has settled his negligence claims for $4.45 million, the plaintiff’s attorneys report. Kenneth Berger and Brad Lanford of the Law Office of Kenneth E. Berger in Columbia report that in 2019 their client ran into the rear of the truck when the driver ...

